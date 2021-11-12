Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CNTY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

