Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $22.78

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms have commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AGTI opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

