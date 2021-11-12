Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.73 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €87.36 ($102.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.07. Daimler has a 12-month low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 12-month high of €88.24 ($103.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

