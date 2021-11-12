Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 907,521 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 750.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $62,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

