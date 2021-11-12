Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,503 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $50,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after buying an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

USFD stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

