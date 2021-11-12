Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,393. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

