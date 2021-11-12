JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close.

JST stock remained flat at $€50.00 ($58.82) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.28. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The stock has a market cap of $745 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

