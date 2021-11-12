Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €139.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €139.00 ($163.53) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SBS stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €138.20 ($162.59). 5,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €132.83 and its 200-day moving average is €124.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. Stratec has a 52 week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 52 week high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

