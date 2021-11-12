Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 49,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $444.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $321.36 and a 1-year high of $452.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.93 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

