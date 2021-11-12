Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

