Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

