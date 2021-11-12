4,409 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

