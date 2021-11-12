Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

SDC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

