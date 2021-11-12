Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $351,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

