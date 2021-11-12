$1.78 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $1.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

