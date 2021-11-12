Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce ($1.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.50). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

