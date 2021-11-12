Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($1.02). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,262. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $602.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

