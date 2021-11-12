$89.16 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $89.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the highest is $114.59 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $210.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $235.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Xencor by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 167,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

