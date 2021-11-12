Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

LNG stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

