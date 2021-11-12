Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,254 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.