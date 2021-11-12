Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

