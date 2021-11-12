Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Poshmark updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $18.79 on Friday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Poshmark stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POSH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.