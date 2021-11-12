Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ingredion (INGR)

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – Ingredion is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 41.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

