Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,934.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,843.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,665.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.