Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

