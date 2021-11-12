Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 102 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $443.56 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average of $435.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

