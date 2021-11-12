Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

