ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

