NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE NVA opened at C$7.27 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

