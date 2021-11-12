Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

