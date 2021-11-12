Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.97

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.31. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 156,536 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$650.14 million and a PE ratio of -3,140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

