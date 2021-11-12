Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $81.55. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,534. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

