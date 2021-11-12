GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Volume Hits $2.42 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and $2.42 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,098,216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GMEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.