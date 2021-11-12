Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $7.17 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $31.95 or 0.00049973 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and approximately $602.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,989.92 or 1.00074004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00598218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,231,105 coins and its circulating supply is 224,446,502 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

