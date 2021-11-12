Insured Finance (INFI) Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $6,122.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,098,216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

