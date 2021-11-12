Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,108,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

