Zacks: Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.