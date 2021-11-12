Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday.

NEXXY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723. Nexi has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

