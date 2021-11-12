UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on UPM-Kymmene in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

