Francois Lebel Sells 7,363 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $16,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

