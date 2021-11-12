$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 607.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 481,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,547,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,852 shares of company stock worth $35,694,855. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

