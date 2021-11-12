Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Acquires $13,154.61 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $13,154.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

