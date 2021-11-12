voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%.

Shares of VJET opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VJET shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

