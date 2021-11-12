Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $29.00

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

