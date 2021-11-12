Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.