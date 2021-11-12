WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $101.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

