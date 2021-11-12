Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 325,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,631. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

