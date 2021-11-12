Paul Frederiks Acquires 60,000 Shares of Duke Exploration Limited (ASX:DEX) Stock

Duke Exploration Limited (ASX:DEX) insider Paul Frederiks acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,100.00 ($7,928.57).

About Duke Exploration

Duke Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and development of various multi-metal properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and silver. The company's principal properties include the Bundarra project located near Mackay, Queensland; the Prairie Creek project located near Rockhampton, Queensland; and the Red Hill project near Red Hill, New South Wales.

