Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,833.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,930,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,565 shares of company stock valued at $563,240. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

