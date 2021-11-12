Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $716.80

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.80 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 340.80 ($4.45). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 351.20 ($4.59), with a volume of 915,658 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £895.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.