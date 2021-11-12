Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $716.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.80 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 340.80 ($4.45). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 351.20 ($4.59), with a volume of 915,658 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £895.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

